KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Phil Hogan fumes over Golfgate, but has the rest of the country moved on? We ask our listeners. Crowds gather for winter solstice sunrise in Knockroe. Fr Paddy with a message of hope. We talk to Gardaí about a burglary in Ballyraggett by brazen men impersonating Gardaí. We find out how Carlow is Ireland’s randiest county by far – that’s according to a Play blue study. Michael Fortune on Christmas folklore. All this and much more.