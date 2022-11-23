KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 23rd November 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, the Carlow Lions Club launch their Christmas appeal in aid of St. Clare’s hospitality kitchen. Is our government’s policy creating an “us and them” mentality when it comes to refugees? Listeners give their views. Gardaí assaults are on the rise; we ask for your thoughts on Garda numbers on beat, and do sanctions need to be tougher on criminals who assault Gardaí? Another spate of catalytic converter thefts. Junior Certificate Results: Calls are being made for students to celebrate safely.