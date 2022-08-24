KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 24th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Noel Sherry of The Good Shepherd Centre chats to us about the Minister of State for Trade Regulation, Robert Troy’s apology and how this incident impacts homelessness and lack of housing.

Olena Durkenych talks to us about the situation in Kyiv, Ukraine where people have woken up to air-raid sirens on Ukraine Independence Day.

Caoimhe Duffy and Ronan Doyle, Volunteers with Carlow Involvement Centre, tell us about the available support available for people suffering from mental health challenges.

Community Assist: Sgt Conor Egan and Sgt Peter McConnon join us to discuss the recent crimes across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Joe Whelan, Joint Chair and one of the original founders of Killeshin Football Club, tells us about the opening of their new astro pitch and clubhouse for the club.

Dr. Siobhan O’Higgins, Co-Lead with Active Consent Programme, on how young people from ages 16-24 can have positive sexual health and wellbeing through active consent.

Kilkenny Mayor Cllr David Fitzgerald chats with us about Ukraine Independence Day festivities in Kilkenny. He also reacts to Minister Robert Troy’s controversy.

We hear from the locals in Callan about the new ATM to be installed in the area.