KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 4 August, 2021

On Wednesday’s KCLR LIVE:

It’s World Breastfeeding Week and we’re joined by Anabela Almeida, of SuperMummy.ie, Midwife, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and mum of four. Anabela Almeida works locally in Kilkenny joins us to discuss the benefits and challenges of breastfeeding and the supports available.

Olga Barry, Director Kilkenny Arts Festival (5th – 15th August) joins us to discuss some of the events you can look forward to in-person and online.

Community Assist – Garda Joe Reville joins Edward to ask for assistance from the public in solving some recent criminal incidents in the Carlow-Kilkenny area.

Jo Donoghue, Mental Health Promotion Manager with Mental Health Ireland chats to KCLR Live about their work promoting positive mental health and wellbeing.

Eamonn Brophy, Senior Executive Officer, Carlow County Council and Tim Butler, Director of Services, Kilkenny County Council join us to discuss the resumption of in-person services.

Caroline Flanagan, Activity Co-ordinator of a Club called Wexford’s Able-Disabled Club established and based in Wexford Town discusses a new Able-Disabled phone code to help people with disabilities access support.

