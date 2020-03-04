KCLR Live: Wednesday 4 March 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am – 12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Fiach Kelly, Deputy Political Editor of Irish Times talks to Eimear about government formation.

Kieran Comerford head of enterprise with Carlow Local Enterprise Office chats about the LEO awards.

Sinead Blanchfield the director of Music Generation Kilkenny talks about the new Music Hub.

Ciara Phelan gives us the latest from Kate and William’s visit.