KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 6th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show with John Masterson

Yvonne Moriarty, Supervisor at Noreside Resource Centre on the strikes that are taking place throughout the country. She and others from across the South East are on the SIPTU picket line in Waterford.

Suzanne Harrington, a journalist with the Irish Examiner who is living in London on the resignation of the British cabinet.

TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on the 310 extra schools that were added to the Delivering Equality of Opportunity In Schools list earlier this year and what it means for Carlow and Kilkenny as 24 of the schools added are local.

Garda Joe Reville joins John in the studio for this week’s Community Assist.

Annie Summers of the Irish Wheelchair Association on the day of fun, food and music they are hosting tomorrow (Thursday).

John Nolan, a Carlow man living in London also chats about the resignation of the British cabinet.

Mike Buckley, Head Gardener at Duckett’s Grove & Horticulturalist with Carlow County Council on Duckett’s Grove making The Irish Independent list of the top 25 free outings and activities to do with the kids this summer across the country.

John MacKenna joins John, and they chat about some of their favourite music, including the classic ‘Hallelujah’.

KCLR’s Brian Redmond and Scoreline’s Sinead Kehoe give us a run down on what is to come with the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final approaching.