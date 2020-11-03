KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin: 3rd November 2020 (Full Show)

On this mornings KCLR Live:

We have Statements from Glanbia Ireland and An Taisce following complaints by several locals to the state agency regarding the sinking of boreholes at the Kilkenny site.

There has been a huge increase in home schooling, a local mum chats about making the decision for her family.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services, tells us how we can save €100’s a year and Trump or Biden, who is better for the world economy?

Councillor John Cassin discusses weekend deaths in Carlow and the toll that restrictions are taking on mental health.

Waterford mother of two, Jac Sinnott discusses her difficult experience with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

John Masterson is back in the KCLR studio to remember his good friend, broadcaster Gay Byrne ahead of his anniversary.

Coordinator of Kilkenny Public Participation, Mags Whelan tells us about a series of free online webinars and workshops for community organisations.