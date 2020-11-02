KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin: Monday 2nd November, 2020 (Full Show)

On this mornings KCLR Live:

Philip McDonald of Detail Menswear chats about business and moving online.

Helena Byrne feels that Covid Restrictions should not be extended to religious services and talks about missing celebrating her faith.

Psychotherapist and hypnotherapist Paul Gill interprets your dreams.

Deputy John McGuinness reacts to allegations of the leaking of confidential contracts agreement information by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Siobhan O’Sullivan of Mount Juliet Estate chats about being open for small weddings and essential workers.

Our own Brendan Hennessy has a review of the weekend’s sporting action and we kick off our Motivational Monday series with the inspirational Enda O’Doherty