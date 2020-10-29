KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin: Thursday 29th October 2020 (Full Show)

Are teachers headed for the picket line? Vice President of the ASTI, Eamon Dennehy discusses.

John Paul Payne outlines the difficulties encountered for self-employed people accessing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Kate Gaynor of The Paint Hub critiques Eimears painting skills and chats about Corona Virus DIY-ing.

We heard a little from Elaine Scully of Lainey Style and she’ll be back with us tomorrow.

Musician John Travers reflects on the life of the late, great Paddy Hanrahan.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House talks us through baking delicious Bairín Breac.