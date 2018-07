Who are we…

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin is the presenter of KCLR Live. A former midlands and south-east correspondent for the Irish Independent, and local newspaper editor with the Voice group, she has covered many front page stories in the past ten years. In 2011, Eimear moved to Moneygall to await the arrival of US President Barack Obama. She reported on the visit of President Obama for networks across the globe as a “villager”. Eimear published “Is Féidir Linn—A Golden Ticket to Moneygall’ documenting Mr Obama’s visit with First Lady Michelle on July 4, 2011. A gaeilgeoir, Eimear is also a regular contributor to documentaries on Irish language TV and radio. She’s more used to roving the country with a notebook but since she returned to KCLR in 2013, Eimear has been enjoying the challenge of being behind the microphone in-studio.

The team…

The best part of local radio is our small, hard-working team. No KCLR Live is complete without our regular news and sports updates from our team. Sinead Burke, Stephen Byrne, MaryAnn Vaughan, Paul Doyle and Kevin Regan all contribute to the programme.