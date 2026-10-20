The second day of the Retired Nurses Association of Ireland (RNAI) Conference is well underway at the River Court Hotel in Kilkenny city centre, following a formal opening address by Mayor Andrew McGuinness (FF) this morning.

This is the association’s 27th annual conference and also marks the 30th anniversary of the organisation’s foundation. The group, which now boasts five thousand members, seeks, among a host of issues, to ensure pension and pay parity entitlements for retired nurses.

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This afternoon’s session shall hear from guest speakers Patricia Rickard-Clarke and Dr Evan Matthews, who will respectively address safeguarding, planning ahead and how lifestyle impacts mental health.

Following the close of today’s conference, an ecumenical service will be conducted by Father Dan Carroll and Reverend Heidi Good, with delegates re-assembling for dinner at 8pm, followed by music from The Checkers.

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Before the formalities got underway yesterday, KCLR News sat for an extended interview with members of the Association’s Executive, including President Kevin Igoe, Councillor John Coonan (FG), who is Chairperson of the Association’s Kilkenny Branch, National Secretary Kay Collins and Association Treasurer John Comerford.

To find out more about the activities of the RNAI, visit: RNAI