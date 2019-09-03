KCLR nominated for IMRO National Radio Award

KCLR has received a nomination for this year’s IMRO National Radio Awards which were announced today.

The station has been shortlisted in the Sports Programme category for the 4-part documentary, Carlow Rising, which captured the counties remarkable year in sport.

Carlow was punching well above its weight last year as the whole county was buzzing not only for the County Hurling and Football Teams, but for ladies football, local soccer teams, sprinters and even jockeys.

The winners will be announced on Friday 4th October at the Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny.