KCLR to broadcast St Patricks Day mass for Kilkenny and Carlow

With the spread of coronavirus leading to the cessation of public masses and some religious services around the country, KCLR will broadcast St Patricks Day mass on Tuesday morning at 9.30am.

It will be celebrated by Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty.

How to listen

Mass will be broadcast on air across our usual Kilkenny and Carlow frequencies. You can also listen in via the Irish Radioplayer App, the KCLR App, TuneIn.com or via smart speaker.

A catchup version will be available post-service.