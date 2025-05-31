Our 2025 TY student group put together a packed show as part of their week with us under the Learning Waves banner. This time, we had both local students and a group of exchange students from Germany and Brazil.

As well as an up to the minute Champions League preview, we heard a feature on the emerging sport of mountain running. There was also a lively discussion the hot topic on whether Jaffa cakes are indeed cakes or biscuits!

We heard on different music styles can vary across the ages,.

We had a review of experiences from some of the local group and from our exchange students, which led to a lively discussion on language, music and culture.

All in all, a highly entertaining mix of chat and plenty of the latest chart tunes from a very engaged group of students.

Listen back here: