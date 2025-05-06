KCLR is on air 21 years today!

The local radio station for Carlow and Kilkenny first went live with Alan Swan at 11am on this date in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then the crew has done its best keeping listeners informed and entertained and the aim is to continue having recently signed the latest broadcasting contract for the next decade.

Stay tuned for lots of fun across the day with plenty of chances to win prizes too and you never know who might pop up on the local airwaves.

It all kicks off with one of the presenters who’s here from the start, John Walsh, on KCLR Breakfast from 7am.

Send on your voice notes and messages by text and whatsapp to 083 306 96 96.