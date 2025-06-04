On this week’s garden show Paul Smyth brought us a lovely flavour of a delightful weekend spent at Bloom, where he caught up with Hazel Woods, Carol Marks and Diarmuid Gavin. Paul’s plant of the week is the peony. He answers listener questions in relation to that particular flower and other gardening matters. Finally, he spoke to Tony Breen of the Arboretum Kilquade about annuals and beddings

Listen back here: