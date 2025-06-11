On this week’s episode of the Garden Show, Paul Smyth talks to Tony Breen of the Arboretum. Tony gives advice on plants that work well in shaded areas and how to create shade with plants. He catches up with Colin Jones, Head Gardener at Salterbridge Gardens. His plant of the week is the rose; he gives advice on good varieties to look out for and on how to tackle pruning. Finally, he tackles listeners questions.

