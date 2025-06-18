On this week’s garden show Paul Smyth brings us to Garden Show Ireland, at Antrim Castle Gardens, where he chats to Marie Staunton, Andy McCormack and Niall McCauley, about flower farming and garden priorities at this time of year. Shirley Lanigan, author and deputy editor of The Irish Garden magazine joins Paul in studio. Paul’s plant of the week is the sweet pea and, as always, he answers listener questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Brought to you by: Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven Transform your garden with our unbeatable range of plants, trees, tools and garden accessories. See Arboretum.ie