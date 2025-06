On this week’s episode of The Garden Show, Paul speaks to James Connolly of Arboretum, Kilquade about the importance of ponds. He catches up with Robert Miller who celebrates twenty-five years at Altamont Gardens. Paul’s plant of the week is the orchid and as ever, he tackles listeners’ gardening questions.

