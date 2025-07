On this week’s Garden Show, Paul Smyth brings us on a tour of An Ghairdin Beo, led by Sr Mary Carmody and John McHugh. He talks about vegetable gardening with Ann Synnott of The Arboretum, his plant of the week is the dahlia and, as always, he tackles listener questions.

