In the last episode of this series of The Garden Show, Paul Smyth talks to Ciaran Fitzgerald of Johnstown Castle, Wexford, ahead of their garden festival this weekend. He chats to Anne Synnott of the Arboretum about gardening for the future. His plants this week are the fern and the hydrangea and Paul finishes the series by tackling a final batch of listener questions

