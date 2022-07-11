Keep your dogs in when the weather is hot says Samantha Rawson from the Canine Academy

Temperatures locally could hit the mid-twenties again today (Monday).

Carlow and Kilkenny enjoyed the warmest day of the year so far on Sunday with 25.5 degrees recorded at Met Eireann’s official station in Oak Park and 25.2 by Kilkenny weather dot com.

More of the same is expected today prompting a warning to pet owners locally to do what they can to keep them safe.

Samantha Rawson from the Canine Academy has been outlining the signs of heatstroke in dogs but warns that it can be very hard to detect until it’s too late.

“The sign would be excessive panting and maybe a change in the sound of breath, that sounds kind of a little bit distressed, but other than that there are no real signals,” said Samantha.

“Unless the dog actually collapses, at which point it could be too late, and then you’ve got to get that dog to the vet as fast as you possibly can and unfortunately we don’t have ambulances for pets, so really it’s just safer just to not take the dog out (in hot weather) at all” she added.