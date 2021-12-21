Key buildings in Carlow and Kilkenny to go green for Samaritans Longest Night campaign

A host of key local buildings are to bathe in green today as part of Samaritans’ Longest Night campaign.

The Kilkenny/Carlow branch is reminding those in need that their helpline will be open during their darkest hours if they are lonely or struggling to cope this Christmas.

Volunteers on the 24-hour-helpline answered more than 35,000 calls in Ireland last December, including almost 1,000 contacts on Christmas Day alone.

Today (Tuesday, 21st December) is the shortest day of the year (more on that here) so Samaritans are calling on landmarks and buildings across the city and county to light up in green to mark the Longest Night to show people their crew is there for them during the long dark nights.

Branch director, volunteer Donal Ryan, said: “It has been a really difficult year for so many people with the pandemic affecting so many people’s health and wellbeing and this will be a very different Christmas for many people”.

He adds “We know that people struggle more at Christmas, as it’s a time when loneliness can really hit home. We want people to know that we are available 24/7 for everyone on freephone 116 123 or email [email protected]samaritans.ie .

The City Hall/Thosel, Kilkenny Castle, Watergate Theatre, Avonmore HQ, Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer and Carlow Council buildings are among those turning green in support.

Mr Ryan said “We really want to thank anyone who is supporting Samaritans Longest Night to help spread the message that we’re there everyone during the long dark winter nights. Any other business who would like to take part can contact [email protected]samaritanskkcw.ie or [email protected]samaritans.org.”

Samaritans is the only all-island 24-hour emotional support freephone helpline, answering over half a million calls a year.

Concerns over loneliness and isolation increased last December on the national helpline, accounting for 38% of emotional support calls, followed by mental health/illness, family issues and Covid 19.

Meanwhile, a local representative will be on KCLR Live today between 10am and 12noon so make sure to tune in.