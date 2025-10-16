It’s county final weekend in Carlow, with the junior, intermediate, and senior football deciders all set to take place in what promises to be a thrilling few days of action.

The spotlight falls on Netwatch Cullen Park this Sunday at 4pm, where defending champions Rathvilly face Old Leighlin in the Michael Lyng Motors Carlow Senior Football Championship Final — a game you can hear live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency, thanks to Dan Morrissey and Co.

KCLR analyst and former Carlow star Willie Quinlan has been impressed with Rathvilly’s consistency all year, having tipped them as his favourites at the start of the campaign. But he also believes Old Leighlin are more than capable of causing an upset.

“From the word go they just have something other teams don’t have. Don’t get me wrong, I think Old Leighlin will give them every ounce they have,” said Quinlan.

“They have a really good football team, loads of experience around them as well. It will be a tough game, a close game — kick of a ball between them.”

With Rathvilly chasing back-to-back titles and Old Leighlin hungry to reclaim past glory, it’s all set for a dramatic showdown to close out the Carlow football season — and KCLR will have every kick covered live this Sunday.