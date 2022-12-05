Kilkenny 8-year-old Brianna Phelan to finally undergo life-changing spinal surgery

There’s good news for one Kilkenny family this morning.

After years of waiting, 8-year-old Brianna Phelan from the Johnswell Road area will finally undergo life-changing spinal surgery.

Earlier this year, Brianna was one of three children whose operations were cancelled at Temple Street Hospital due to the complex nature of the procedure and the ongoing pressure on the health system.

She has been in traction for the last few weeks and will undergo her surgery today.