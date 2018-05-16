Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils close to the bottom on new national integrity index

Carlow County Council is in the bottom five on a new national integrity index on local authorities.

Kilkenny doesn’t fare much better – coming in 24th on the list of 31.

Transparency International Ireland carried out the survey based on councils Transparency, Accountability and Ethics.

Galway City Council had the best performance out of 31 local authorities with an overall score of 70 percent.

Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils are both in the bottom half of the table – Kilkenny ranks in 24th and Carlow in 27th.

For Transparency Kilkenny County Council scored four out of 12 – Carlow got three.

For Accountability Kilkenny scored four out of 10 – Carlow performed better there with five.

And for Ethics, Kilkenny scored three out of eight while Carlow got two.

Kilkenny County Council scored 37% overall while Carlow got 33%.