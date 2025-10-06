Screggan in County Offaly will host the National Ploughing Championships for one more year.offally

The organisers behind one of Europe’s largest outdoor events have confirmed the site, outside Tullamore, will host the event from the 15th to the 17th of September 2026.

The announcement was made as prizes were handed out by the organisation following this year’s outing – including to a number of locals including Carlow hero Eamonn Tracey and a host from Kilkenny;

Anna Marie McHugh from National Ploughing Association says there was “huge enthusiasm” for a return to Offaly, noting its central location.

She says a new venue for 2027 will be revealed later this year.