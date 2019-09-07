Kilkenny Animated is to return next month

The festival of visual storytelling is set to return.

Following the success of the inaugural Kilkenny Animated last year, it’s to run again from October 4th to 6th.

The three days of activities include: a screening of Oscar-nominated short ‘Late Afternoon’ with director Louise Bagnall, game designer & artist David O’Reilly brings his immersive ‘Eye of the Dream’ projection to Castlecomer Discovery Park

Kila will also will perform with special guest singers over the screening of some animated films made for the Cúl an Tí series produced for TG4 by Cartoon Saloon & Focás Films.