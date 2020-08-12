Kilkenny artist shortlisted for Zurich Portrait Prize 2020

Frontline staff at a Thomastown facility have helped a local artist to make the shortlist for the Zurich Portrait Prize 2020.

Sinead Lucey from Kilkenny has been selected by the National Gallery of Ireland for her oil on wood panel piece titled ‘HSE Heroes, The Wonderful Staff of St. Joseph’s Ward, St Columba’s Care Home, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, April 2020’.

The painting was one of 26 chosen for the final from more than a thousand entries to the competition, with a further 20, aged between three & 18 years, nominated for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize.

Winner of Sinead’s category will receive €15,000 and a commission worth €5,000 to create a new work for inclusion in the National Portrait Collection at the National Gallery of Ireland. There will also be two awards of €1,500 for highly commended works.

All of the shortlisted works will be featured in an exhibition at the National Gallery of Ireland on 21st November 2020. There will also be a showing at Crawford Art Gallery in Cork in April 2021.