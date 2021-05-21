Kilkenny based animators dominate nominations for Ireland’s industry event

Kilkenny based animators are dominating tonight industry awards in Ireland.

The Irish Animation Awards roll out online from 7pm.

And across the 20 categories, there are multiple nominations for the productions and people of Cartoon Saloon and Lighthouse Studios.

Lighthouse Studios’ Bug Diaries made the shortlist in the three categories of Best Animated Preschool Series, Best Director (Gilly Fogg) and the Kids Choice Award.

While Cartoon Saloon has notched up a range of chances with their Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers …

… series Dorg Van Dango …

… and Greenpeace – There’s a Monster in my Kitchen:

See the full nomination list here and you can watch the virtual event here