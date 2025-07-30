There are new warnings about a growing crisis among the country’s doctors.

The Irish Medical Organisation says research published this week by the Medical Council confirms ‘too much is being demanded from too few’.

Kilkenny based Dr. Tadhg Crowley is Chair of the GP Committee of the IMO and says it underlines a serious threat to the health and safety of both doctors and patients, noting; “We’re competing on a world market for doctors and Irish trained doctors are valued world-wide and we’re going to have to look at, right, how are we going to retain people in the service we have and if we’re getting to the stage if doctors are working too hard within a system and if we’re not being clever in our use of the systems we have available to say right how are we going to get doctors set up in practice”.