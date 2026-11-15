A Kilkenny-based Senator believes the Government needs to be proactive with legislation protecting workers in adverse weather conditions.

Malcolm Noonan co-sponsored the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work (Extreme Weather) Bill 2026, which was defeated in the Seanad.

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Speaking in the Seanad, the Green Party representative expressed his disappointment with the decision and said he believes the Government is underperforming on its climate commitments.

“Adaptation and mitigation needs to be a core tenet of government policy now, particularly now that the minister has given up the ghost on actually tackling climate breakdown and nature loss. We shouldn’t be waiting on the European Union to develop occupational health and safety legislation or laws. We should be doing it here. This is a matter of national priority. I would urge the minister to reconsider and take a look at this legislation.” said Senator Noonan.