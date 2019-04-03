Kilkenny branch of Arthritis Ireland call for vacant rheumatologist role in St Luke’s Hospital to be filled

The HSE can’t be allowed to become comfortable with patients having to travel long distances for treatment.

So says Fiona O’Neill from the Kilkenny branch of Arthritis Ireland as the vacant rheumatology position in St Luke’s Hospital still hasn’t been filled.

The rheumatologist retired last October meaning people have to travel to St Vincent’s in Dublin.

A public meeting on the issue has been organised for next Tuesday the 9th of April in Ossory Park Community Centre, Kilkenny at 6 o’clock.

And Fiona says it’s about not letting complacency sink in.