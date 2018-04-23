Kilkenny businessman comes up with free website to try help people locate their stolen goods

A Kilkenny man has come up with a new online database to help people try and find property that’s been stolen from them.

Ivan Sheridan has set up a free website called TheftFinders where people can register items as stolen and also check if something they’re about to buy has been stolen from someone else.

He says crime statistics have shown that 70 properties are robbed in Ireland every day.

Ivan told KCLR News the idea for the website came about after a friends farm and business were targeted within weeks of one another.

He says its designed to help victims of crime recover their stolen goods and will also assist Gardaí in efforts to reunite property they’ve recovered with its rightful owner.