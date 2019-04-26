Kilkenny & Carlow expected to avoid the worst of Storm Hannah

Kilkenny and Carlow will miss the worst of today’s weather but it will still be windy.

Storm Hannah is expected to cause disruption and power outages in the south and south-west areas particularly.

A status orange warning for wind comes into effect there from 4 o’clock today, while a status yellow wind warning will be in place in Carlow and Kilkenny from 11pm tonight.

Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com says winds will start to pick up this afternoon first from the south before veering northwesterly around midnight.

He says some of the gusts will be quite strong.