Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division to table motion at GRA Conference

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) conference is set to hear a motion from Gardaí in the Kilkenny Carlow Division about better equipping them to deal with incidents on the motorway.

The Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner are both due to address delegates in Killarney today.

Ger Comerford is the local representative – he says their motion is relevant to Gardaí across the country “It’s to provide training for the members and hte facilities and most importantly the equipment to deal with these incidents”.

He notes “When you are dealing with an incident on a motorway & you’re driving a standard car which has no enhanced capability to slow traffic down from 120km an hour it is a problem & it has been a problem and it has been well highlighted & documented not only within our own Division but across the country”.