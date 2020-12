Kilkenny Castle will light up tonight in a “national moment of solidarity”.

The landmark will be aglow in conjunction with the ‘Shine a Light’ campaign throughout Ireland on the eve of the 2020 winter solstice.

Artwork from Manchán Magan will be projected on the walls of the castle, as well as shimmering in the water below.

The work is “a bilingual exploration of the rich and many Irish words for human touch.”