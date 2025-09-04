Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce is focusing on entrepreneurial positivity as it prepares to launch the annual city and county Business Awards.

It’s the 25th year of the event and nominations are open in twenty categories until the 19th of September ahead of the gala prizegiving night later this year at Lyrath Estate Hotel.

Full details will be unveiled later today at the Pembroke Hotel – KCLR News will be there so stay tuned for updates.

