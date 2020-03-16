KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce closes it doors amid Coronavirus shutdown
The organisation will close until further notice
Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce will close its office at 11 Patrick Street this afternoon, until further notice.
They say they are thinking of all those businesses who have taken the difficult, but correct, decision to close their doors for two weeks, and they look forward to supporting them all when they reopen.
They also encourage everyone to support those businesses which will remain open – in so far is is safe.