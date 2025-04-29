A new pedestrian and cycle link has been confirmed for Kilkenny City, with a contract signed for a boardwalk project that will connect Riverside Drive directly into the city without the need to cross busy roads.

The project, part of the Abbey Quarter development, includes a boardwalk, new pathways, and the reopening of an old tunnel under the road at Troy’s Gate. Seamus Foley, Senior Engineer with Kilkenny County Council, told KCLR News that the aim is to improve safety and accessibility for walkers and cyclists in the city.

The new route will provide a safer, more convenient way to travel on foot or by bike, helping reduce congestion and promoting sustainable transport. The reopening of the historic tunnel at Troy’s Gate is a key feature, offering a direct and safe passage under the road.

This development is a significant part of Kilkenny’s efforts to enhance its infrastructure and green credentials, contributing to the city’s overall revitalisation.