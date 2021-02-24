Kilkenny City’s newest park and street get the go-ahead

The Urban Park and Street in the Abbey Quarter site in Kilkenny City has been given planning permission.

The proposed two acres park centres around the St Francis Abbey and incorporates the City Walls, Evans Turret and St Francis’ well.

Kilkenny County Council says it’ll move on with the final designs and put the project out to tender.

It’s hoped that work will start next year.

Senior Engineer Tony Lauhoff has been updating our Sue Nunn on last evening's The Way It Is