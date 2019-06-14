Kilkenny contributing to cost of runway extension at Waterford Airport

Kilkenny County Council will have to approve a 12 million Euro project to extend the runway at Waterford Airport.

The Government announced 5 million euro in funding this week – a sum which is being matched by private investors from the region including local company Glanbia.

The remaining two million Euro will be coming from Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford County Councils.

Planning permission has already been secured and Airport Director Michael Flynn says he’s confident the local authorities will give them the final approval.

Meanwhile the Transport Minister has defended the decision to allocate 5 million euro to Waterford Airport, which hasn’t seen a commercial flight in three years.

Minister Shane Ross says it’s very important for regional policy that the airport is re-opened.