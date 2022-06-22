Kilkenny council executive to consider roll-out of “Hidden Disability” spaces

Accessible parking spaces for people with ‘Hidden Disabilities’ could be on the way for Kilkenny.

This motion came before members of the county council on Monday:

“Cllrs. Maria Dollard, Mary Hilda Cavanagh & Denis Hynes “That Kilkenny County Council examines the provision of special parking spaces in our car parks in the County for persons with hidden disabilities, similar to existing disability parking spaces. These spaces would be clearly marked with a sunflower and lining. These would be courtesy spaces, at the discretion of the public to leave them for use by those with a sensory or hidden disability, and as such would incur no extra administrative burden on the Council.”

There was unanimous support from Councillors for the local authority to examine the possibility of rollout out such an initiative.

The spaces are internationally recognisable and designated by a sunflower on a green background but do not have a legal basis like the ‘Blue Badge’ spaces.

The council executive has agreed to look into providing them in council car-parks and also to engage with private car-park providers on their introduction.

Green party Councillor Maria Dollard was appointed last year to the National Disability Inclusion Strategy Implementation Group by Minister Anne Rabbitte.

She told The Way it is there are lots of people who need a little extra help:

“There’s a whole wide range of people who for various different reasons would benefit from more accessible parking. Parking that’s nearer to amenities and easier to get and accessible. Those are the kind of people – we are trying to meet their needs”