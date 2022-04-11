Kilkenny Councillor appeals for assistance in releasing a hawk trapped in an unused city premises

Councillor Eugene McGuinness has appealed to any keyholders of a disused Kilkenny city premises to open the building in order to release a hawk that is currently trapped there.

The building, situated directly across from the courthouse in Kilkenny, was at one time a public house, however it has been vacant for some time.

Cllr. McGuinness spotted the bird of prey while he was driving home on Sunday evening. He had initially tried to find the keys himself, but to no avail.

Brian Redmond spoke to Cllr McGuinness about the issue on The Way It Is on Monday.