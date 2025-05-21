A local councillor is urging the local authority to invest in a property marking device in a bid to tackle the growing issue of theft in rural areas.

The device, which is already being used successfully in a number of counties across Ireland, engraves a unique ID code onto tools, machinery, and other valuable equipment. This makes stolen items far easier to trace and significantly more difficult to resell, acting as a strong deterrent to potential thieves.

Councillor Maria Dollard is leading the call, saying the initiative could offer a simple but effective layer of protection for property owners, particularly in farming and rural communities.

“This is a practical step that can make a real difference,” said Cllr Dollard. “With thefts becoming more frequent, especially in isolated areas, it’s important we look at proactive ways to support people in protecting their property. Other counties have seen great success with this, and we should follow suit.”

She has submitted a motion for the local authority to consider the purchase of a property marking device, and it is expected to be discussed at the next council meeting.