Kilkenny councillor fears for children’s safety over pond skating on Circular road

Children are putting their lives at risk by pond skating in Kilkenny.

So says Cllr Eugene Mc Guinness, who raised the issue at Friday’s meeting of the City Municipal District.

As temperatures plummeted this week, the ponds on Circular Rd have frozen over, with many youngsters taking advantage of the new icy surface.

But Cllr Mc Guiness fears it’s an accident waiting to happen, and wants the local authority to intervene. ”Children are drawn to water, and the ponds hold a lot of water and I fear a serious accident could happen if this situation isn’t sorted.”