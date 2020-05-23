Kilkenny councillor urges local businesses to apply for the new Restart Grant

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council is urging local businesses to apply for the new Restart grant.

Any business in Carlow or Kilkenny that usually pays commercial rates can apply to their local authority.

It’s designed to reconnect small and micro businesses with their employees and customers and is worth between two and ten thousand euro depending on how much was paid in rates for 2019.

Outgoing Kilkenny Cathaoirleach Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says it’s well worth taking this up.