Kilkenny County Council develops range of sensory services across library service

A range of sensory services have been evolved across Kilkenny County Council’s library service.

It includes an enhanced sensory resource collection that features over 150 toys that will help with the development of gross and fine motor skills as well as play and life skills. There’s also a specialised autism-friendly book collection of over 300 titles aimed at parents, teachers and children themselves.

While there’s a social story for each of the eight libraries and the mobile library so that teachers, parents and carers can prepare children and pupils for a visit to their local library.

A sensory box is now available at all of the branches to help pupils enjoy a better sensory experience during their visit.

As well as calming toys, ear defenders and LULLS can be used when visiting the library.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Fidelis Doherty says “Libraries are about people and families. They are safe and welcoming spaces, a place to have fun in and learn. This service will improve the library experience for many and ensure services are inclusive, accessible and equitable to all.“

Kilkenny County Council Library Service is also working towards receiving autism accreditation from As I Am, Ireland’s National Autism Charity and Advocacy Organisation.

The final step in this process is developing and implementing a Charter of Inclusion which will outline the long-term commitments to supporting those with autism in our local communities.

Mayor, Cllr Andrew McGuinness said “these services are a welcome addition to the library and will be of huge benefit to families and schools in our local communities.”

For more information on these services you can access the website at www.kilkennylibrary.ie or contact library headquarters at 056 7794041.