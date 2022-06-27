Kilkenny county council invite submissions on proposed tweaks to one-way system in Callan

Callan’s one way system along Bridge Street is out for public consultation.

Plans are to make the provision there more permanent, with a number of tweaks.

Imposing a 20km per hour speed limit on the stretch is proposed, along with a reversal for the direction of flow on both Flaggy Lane and on Keogh’s Lane to the KCAT carpark.

The planned changes can be viewed until 22nd July at council offices in the town as well as the city.

You’ll also find them on the local authority’s social media channels.