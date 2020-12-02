Kilkenny County Council is back facilitating face-to-face appointments

Your can get face to face appointments again at Kilkenny County Council.

Local authorities were mostly only taking queries online or over the phone due to the Level 5 restrictions.

But many services are available in person now if you phone ahead.

Director of Services Tim Butler says they still have to very careful to avoid spreading the virus, telling KCLR “We have reopened our customer service down here in Reception in County Hall & our Motor Tax office is open as well but we’d ask people to stick strictly to the public health guidelines, to only come into the offices if they absolutely need to and to ring in advance to make appointments if they have to meet anyone in either the County Hall or John’s Green or any of those areas, so we’d also ask people to wear a mask when coming in”.